Global Partners (GLP) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Global Partners earned a news impact score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the energy company an impact score of 46.3252429850435 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Global Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE GLP traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.98. 7,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,994. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.63, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP is a midstream logistics and marketing company. It is engaged in the purchasing, selling, storing and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products, including gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, natural gas and propane.

