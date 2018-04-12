Critical Contrast: Global Partners (GLP) and Its Rivals

Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Petroleum bulk stations & terminals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Global Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Global Partners has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Partners’ competitors have a beta of -0.31, meaning that their average stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Partners and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Partners $8.92 billion $58.35 million 11.62 Global Partners Competitors $3.69 billion $46.90 million 21.30

Global Partners has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Global Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Global Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Global Partners pays out 133.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Petroleum bulk stations & terminals” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.2% and pay out 210.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Partners is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Global Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Partners 0.66% 8.89% 1.57% Global Partners Competitors 1.89% 10.42% 2.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of Global Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Petroleum bulk stations & terminals” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Global Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Petroleum bulk stations & terminals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Global Partners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Partners 0 4 0 0 2.00 Global Partners Competitors 34 150 137 6 2.35

Global Partners currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.46%. As a group, “Petroleum bulk stations & terminals” companies have a potential upside of 26.56%. Given Global Partners’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Global Partners competitors beat Global Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP is a midstream logistics and marketing company. It is engaged in the purchasing, selling, storing and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products, including gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, natural gas and propane. Its segments include Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations and Commercial. In Wholesale segment, the Company engages in the logistics of selling, gathering, storage and transportation of refined petroleum products, renewable fuels, crude oil and propane. In Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment, gasoline distribution includes sales of branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub-jobbers. The Commercial segment includes sales and deliveries to end user customers in the public sector and to commercial and industrial end users of unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, bunker fuel and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.