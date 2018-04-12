Global X Funds to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Global X Funds (NYSEARCA:SDIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1227 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th.

SDIV opened at $20.76 on Thursday. Global X Funds has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

