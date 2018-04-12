GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $385.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $117,629.00 and approximately $385.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,683.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.89 or 0.06001400 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $706.34 or 0.09157780 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.01576850 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.02388560 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00196911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.40 or 0.02649990 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00569378 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 14,096,924 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is www.globalboost.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalBoost-Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.