Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) by 124.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Globant worth $25,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $44.79 on Thursday. Globant has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $54.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,611.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Globant had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $115.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.25 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/globant-sa-glob-shares-bought-by-millennium-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Globant

Globant SA develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.