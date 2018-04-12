Glu Mobile (GLUU) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush set a $5.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.01.

GLUU traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.80. 20,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Glu Mobile has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.51 million.

In other news, VP Gordon S. Lee sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $27,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. 40.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

