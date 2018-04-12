GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.05

News articles about GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GlycoMimetics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.1337428021426 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLYC. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $35.00 target price on GlycoMimetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlycoMimetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 3.43. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). equities research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/glycomimetics-glyc-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-05-updated-updated.html.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

