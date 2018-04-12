Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) Achieves Market Cap of $83.25 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $83.25 million and $4.61 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for $75.37 or 0.00957580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Poloniex, EtherDelta and Bittrex. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003071 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00839775 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00017261 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012587 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00041971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00162543 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00056348 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.pm. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Token Trading

Gnosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Kraken, Mercatox, Poloniex, Livecoin, Liqui, EtherDelta, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Upbit. It is not presently possible to purchase Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

