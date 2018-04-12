Godsey & Gibb Associates Has $16.15 Million Position in Visa (NYSE:V)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,659 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.7% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $16,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Visa by 159.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,702,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $909,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,020,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,911,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Visa by 20.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,394,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,068,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,732 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 116.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,292,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $346,532,000 after buying an additional 1,770,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,188,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,019,358,000 after buying an additional 1,624,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,663,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,167. Visa has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $126.88. The stock has a market cap of $248,748.05, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Visa will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.37 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

