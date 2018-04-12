UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 14,250 Shares of Gogo Inflight Internet (NASDAQ:GOGO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gogo Inflight Internet (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Gogo Inflight Internet worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Billings Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gogo Inflight Internet by 6.7% during the third quarter. Billings Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,805,000 after acquiring an additional 184,386 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Gogo Inflight Internet by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,757,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 91,200 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its position in Gogo Inflight Internet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,682,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after buying an additional 69,815 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Gogo Inflight Internet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,603,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after buying an additional 51,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Gogo Inflight Internet by 14.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 52,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inflight Internet stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Gogo Inflight Internet has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $754.67, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Gogo Inflight Internet (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Gogo Inflight Internet will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo Inflight Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Gogo Inflight Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Gogo Inflight Internet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo Inflight Internet in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded Gogo Inflight Internet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $932,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/gogo-inflight-internet-gogo-shares-bought-by-ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-updated-updated.html.

About Gogo Inflight Internet

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Inflight Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo Inflight Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.