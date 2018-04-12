Golden Star Resources (GSS) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 781,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,349,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Golden Star Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Scotiabank set a $0.95 price objective on Golden Star Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price objective on Golden Star Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golden Star Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.98.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a return on equity of 1,299.50% and a net margin of 15.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSS. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 767.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 129,676 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

