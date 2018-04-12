Goldman Sachs Analysts Give Airbus (AIR) a €118.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs set a €118.00 ($145.68) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS set a €90.00 ($111.11) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase set a €97.00 ($119.75) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($117.28) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Barclays set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €97.00 ($119.75) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €96.11 ($118.65).

EPA AIR opened at €96.00 ($118.52) on Monday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($84.30) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($123.42).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

