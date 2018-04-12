Merck Group (FRA:MRK) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Analysts

Merck Group (FRA:MRK) received a €92.00 ($113.58) price objective from analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($141.98) price objective on shares of Merck Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($141.98) target price on shares of Merck Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS set a €120.00 ($148.15) target price on shares of Merck Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($143.21) target price on shares of Merck Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($141.98) target price on shares of Merck Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.32 ($123.85).

Merck Group stock traded up €0.66 ($0.81) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €80.94 ($99.93). The stock had a trading volume of 442,289 shares. Merck Group has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($94.57) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($141.98).

Merck Group Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

