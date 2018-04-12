Symrise (SY1) Given a €54.30 Price Target at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs set a €54.30 ($67.04) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($96.30) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas set a €83.00 ($102.47) price target on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($86.42) price target on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Symrise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €67.78 ($83.68).

SY1 traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €63.32 ($78.17). 285,203 shares of the stock were exchanged. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($70.32) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($90.72).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

