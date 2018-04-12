Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 1,203,886 Shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,202,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203,886 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.46% of Platform Specialty Products worth $41,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Platform Specialty Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Platform Specialty Products by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Brigade Capital Management LP grew its position in Platform Specialty Products by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 3,212,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Platform Specialty Products by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 362,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 108,075 shares during the period. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Platform Specialty Products by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 273,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Shares of PAH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.46. 1,347,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,231. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $2,750.68, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/goldman-sachs-group-inc-buys-1203886-shares-of-platform-specialty-products-corp-pah-updated-updated-updated.html.

Platform Specialty Products Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers plating products that are used to plate holes; electroless nickel products, which are applied to various metal and plastic surfaces; electronic assembly materials for use in the electronic market and residential boiler systems; final finishes that are used on printed circuit boards; circuit formation products for surface preparation; oxides, which are used in the fabrication of multilayer circuit boards; semiconductor materials and packaging products; and pre-treatment and cleaning solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Platform Specialty Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platform Specialty Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.