Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Cedar Fair Entertainment (FUN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,743 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Cedar Fair Entertainment worth $42,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cedar Fair Entertainment by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.32. The stock had a trading volume of 97,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,320. Cedar Fair Entertainment has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,612.93, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.02.

Cedar Fair Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. Cedar Fair Entertainment had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 1,855.11%. Cedar Fair Entertainment’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. analysts predict that Cedar Fair Entertainment will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Cedar Fair Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Ouimet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total value of $129,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,057 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,357.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew A. Ouimet sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $270,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,625,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair Entertainment

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

