Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 144.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,306 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Stantec worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Stantec by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Stantec by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STN opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2,853.36, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.21 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.88%. Stantec’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc is a provider of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company’s operates through four segments Consulting Services-Canada, Consulting Services-United States, Consulting Services-Global and Construction Services.

