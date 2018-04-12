Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 180,137 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180,137 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of OGE Energy worth $39,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 150.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,889,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,560 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 573,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 352,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10,036.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 253,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 251,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6,350.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $37.32.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.39 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Peter D. Clarke acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $59,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

