Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 396,017 Shares of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,288,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 396,017 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.82% of Electronics For Imaging worth $38,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFII. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EFII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Electronics For Imaging from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronics For Imaging in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

NASDAQ EFII traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $28.03. 544,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,085. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,254.82, a PE ratio of 103.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.02. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.62 million. Electronics For Imaging had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronics For Imaging news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of Electronics For Imaging stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $272,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,834,079.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $768,960. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics For Imaging, Inc is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. It operates through three segments. The Industrial Inkjet segment consists of its VUTEk and Matan super-wide and wide format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material industrial digital inkjet printers; ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, and digital inkjet printer parts, and professional services.

