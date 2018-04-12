QS Investors LLC Sells 332 Shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 451,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY raised its stake in Goldman Sachs by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY now owns 73,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs during the 4th quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $249.30) on shares of Goldman Sachs in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $330.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.58.

In related news, insider R. Martin Chavez sold 11,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $3,178,807.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $4,395,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,548 shares of company stock worth $22,064,172. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs stock traded up $6.65 on Thursday, reaching $259.59. 3,055,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,170. Goldman Sachs has a 1-year low of $209.62 and a 1-year high of $275.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $97,467.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.78. Goldman Sachs had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs will post 21.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Goldman Sachs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Goldman Sachs Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

