Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage on J. B. Hunt (JBHT)

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $102.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. B. Hunt from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of J. B. Hunt in a report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J. B. Hunt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of J. B. Hunt in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of J. B. Hunt in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. J. B. Hunt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of JBHT opened at $113.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11,986.29, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. J. B. Hunt has a fifty-two week low of $83.35 and a fifty-two week high of $126.49.

J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. J. B. Hunt had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. equities research analysts expect that J. B. Hunt will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J. B. Hunt news, Director Johnnie B. Hunt, Jr. sold 2,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $281,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,554,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 21,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $2,684,861.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in J. B. Hunt by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in J. B. Hunt in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in J. B. Hunt by 2,190.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J. B. Hunt in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in J. B. Hunt by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/goldman-sachs-initiates-coverage-on-j-b-hunt-jbht.html.

About J. B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for J. B. Hunt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. B. Hunt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.