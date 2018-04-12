Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) Position Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 614,813 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.83% of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of GER opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

In other news, insider Matthew Cooper bought 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $89,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ganesh Jois bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $47,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,850 shares of company stock worth $186,406 over the last ninety days.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in master limited partnership (MLP) and other energy investments.

