Goldman Sachs Reiterates €135.00 Price Target for Wirecard (WDI)

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) received a €135.00 ($166.67) target price from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($119.75) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America set a €107.00 ($132.10) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($127.16) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS set a €118.00 ($145.68) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Wirecard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €103.28 ($127.50).

ETR WDI opened at €102.40 ($126.42) on Thursday. Wirecard has a 52 week low of €47.90 ($59.14) and a 52 week high of €111.00 ($137.04).

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, engages in the provision of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three business segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services.

