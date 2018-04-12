Golem Reaches Market Cap of $239.46 Million (CRYPTO:GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Golem token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00003654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Heat Wallet and Mercatox. During the last week, Golem has traded 48.5% higher against the US dollar. Golem has a market cap of $239.46 million and approximately $14.20 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003009 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00837324 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00017226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012661 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00041315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00165143 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00061744 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,262,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. “

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CryptoDerivatives, Abucoins, Tidex, Liqui, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Cryptopia, Heat Wallet, Gate.io, Huobi, Upbit, Poloniex, Exrates and Cobinhood. It is not presently possible to purchase Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

