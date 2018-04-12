Good Energy Group (GOOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $92.00

Shares of Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.42), with a volume of 29977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.48).

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Supply Companies, Electricity Generation Companies, Generation Development, and Holding Companies segments. It generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels; and offers feed-in tariff administration services to micro-generators.

