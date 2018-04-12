Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard (GTIM) Share Price

Media headlines about Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard (NASDAQ:GTIM) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 44.1142406308246 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTIM. Zacks Investment Research cut Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.87. Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter. Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. analysts predict that Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Stetson acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,150.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Zink acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 67,517 shares of company stock worth $170,172. 8.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in restaurant business in the United States. It operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale ?small box' restaurant concept.

