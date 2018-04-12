Goodomy (GOOD) Hits One Day Volume of $87.00

Goodomy (CURRENCY:GOOD) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Goodomy has traded 49.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Goodomy token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Goodomy has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $87.00 worth of Goodomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00727025 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006748 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000672 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001796 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00099017 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00030397 BTC.

About Goodomy

Goodomy (GOOD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Goodomy’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,732,036 tokens. Goodomy’s official Twitter account is @GoodKarmaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goodomy’s official website is goodomy.com.

Buying and Selling Goodomy

Goodomy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Goodomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goodomy must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goodomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

