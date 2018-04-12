Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Holdings Trimmed by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,865,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,500 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Goodyear Tire and Rubber worth $92,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 73,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 46,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 311.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.74. 2,744,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,507. The company has a market cap of $6,685.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.79. Goodyear Tire and Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Goodyear Tire and Rubber had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire and Rubber will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. Goodyear Tire and Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

About Goodyear Tire and Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

