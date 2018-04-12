GoPro (GPRO) Raised to Hold at Vetr

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GPRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BidaskClub lowered GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Longbow Research lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.16 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase set a $9.00 price objective on GoPro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. 8,254,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,134. The stock has a market cap of $695.84, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.19 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 11,124 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $62,850.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,562.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon S. Zezima sold 14,966 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $83,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 958.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 35,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 31,952 shares during the period. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

