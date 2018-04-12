Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) Position Trimmed by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,981.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens set a $47.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a television broadcasting company. The Company focuses on providing content on its local television stations and digital platforms. The Company’s segments are broadcast, other and corporate. The Broadcast segment consists of its broadcast television stations. The content distributed through its broadcast platform consists of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, it owns networks, and other original programming produced by it.

