11,462 Shares in Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Shoe Carnival at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $24.33 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $392.69, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $243.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

In other news, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $178,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Gerstel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $29,376.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,893 shares in the company, valued at $119,780.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $302,781 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research set a $30.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

