Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) Position Raised by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Government Properties Income Trust were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,470,000 after purchasing an additional 53,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 128,699 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,182,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 122,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares in the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Government Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Government Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Government Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Government Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Government Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

GOV stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,177.85, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Government Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.56 million. Government Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Government Properties Income Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: ownership of properties that are primarily leased to government tenants and its equity method investment in Select Income REIT (SIR). The Company’s properties are located in areas, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New Mexico.

