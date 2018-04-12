GPU Coin (GPU) Trading Up 189% This Week

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. GPU Coin has a market cap of $207,245.00 and $38,445.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GPU Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, GPU Coin has traded 189% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin Profile

GPU Coin (CRYPTO:GPU) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. GPU Coin’s official website is gpucoin.usedgpus.com. GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin.

GPU Coin Coin Trading

GPU Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase GPU Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GPU Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GPU Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GPU Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GPU Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.