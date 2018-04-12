Critical Review: ROTORK (RTOXY) & Granite Construction (GVA)

ROTORK (OTCMKTS: RTOXY) and Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ROTORK and Granite Construction, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ROTORK 0 0 0 0 N/A Granite Construction 0 1 5 0 2.83

Granite Construction has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.69%. Given Granite Construction’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Construction is more favorable than ROTORK.

Dividends

ROTORK pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Granite Construction pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. ROTORK pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Construction pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Granite Construction shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Granite Construction shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ROTORK and Granite Construction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ROTORK N/A N/A N/A Granite Construction 2.31% 6.97% 3.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ROTORK and Granite Construction’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ROTORK $799.73 million 4.40 $91.03 million $0.54 29.94 Granite Construction $2.99 billion 0.75 $69.09 million $1.62 34.54

ROTORK has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Granite Construction. ROTORK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Construction, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ROTORK has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Construction has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Granite Construction beats ROTORK on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ROTORK

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls. It also provides pneumatic and hydraulic rotary and linear, electro-hydraulic, subsea, and vane-type pneumatic valve actuators, as well as smart valve monitoring and control systems. In addition, the company offers manual and motorised multi-turn gearboxes and quarter-turn gearboxes; and worm gear quarter-turn, subsea quarter-turn, and override quarter-turn gear operators, as well as mounting brackets, extension shafts, pedestals, and accessories for the valve and actuator industry. Further, it provides instrumentation and control products, such as pneumatic pressure regulators, electro-pneumatic transducers, pneumatic air volume boosters, and pneumatic relays. Additionally, the company offers pneumatic valves and manifolds, which include air preparation, poppet valves, spool valves, ancillaries, direct acting solenoid valves, and impact pneumatic manifolds. It also provides emergency and planned service, including installation, commissioning, and upgrading control systems, as well as troubleshooting and repair of damaged or deteriorating assets; and actuator overhauls, shutdown outages, preventative maintenance, technical support, and training services. It primarily serves power generation, oil and gas, water and sewage, marine, mining, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Bath, the United Kingdom.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects. It serves customers in the public sector, including certain federal agencies, state departments of transportation, county and city public works departments, school districts and developers, utilities, and private owners of industrial, commercial, and residential sites. The Large Project Construction segment focuses on large, complex infrastructure projects, including highways, mass transit facilities, bridges, tunnels, waterway locks and dams, pipelines, canals, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and airport infrastructure. It also undertakes primarily bid-build, design-build, and construction management/general contractor contracts, together with various contract methods relating to public-private partnerships. The Construction Materials segment mines and processes aggregates; and produces and sells construction materials, primarily asphalt, to contractors, landscapers, manufacturers of products requiring aggregate materials, retailers, homeowners, farmers, and brokers. The company also performs site preparation and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, and other facilities; and provides construction management professional services. Granite Construction Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Watsonville, California.

