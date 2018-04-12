Granite (CRYPTO:GRN) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Granite (CURRENCY:GRN) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Granite has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $11.00 worth of Granite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Granite coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Granite has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003071 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00839775 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00017261 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012587 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00041971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00162543 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00056348 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Granite Profile

Granite’s official website is www.granitecoin.com.

Granite Coin Trading

Granite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Granite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Granite must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Granite using one of the exchanges listed above.

