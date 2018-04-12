Graphic Packaging (GPK) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Citigroup

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, April 5th. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.31.

NYSE GPK traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $15.82. 141,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,254. The firm has a market cap of $4,884.21, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Joseph P. Yost sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 306,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph P. Yost sold 15,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $236,137.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,311,137. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 56.8% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 716,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 259,444 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 14.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a range of products to food, beverage and other consumer product companies. The Company’s segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the Company’s North American paperboard mills, which produce primarily coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled board.

