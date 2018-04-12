Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, April 4th.

GLDD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge and Dock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 59,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,591. Great Lakes Dredge and Dock has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $293.25, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.90 million. Great Lakes Dredge and Dock had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge and Dock will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge and Dock during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge and Dock by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge and Dock by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge and Dock by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge and Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

