Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 656.91 ($9.08).

GPOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.74) to GBX 580 ($8.01) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 620 ($8.57) to GBX 660 ($9.12) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.25) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 660 ($9.12) to GBX 670 ($9.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

GPOR stock opened at GBX 685 ($9.46) on Wednesday. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of GBX 582 ($8.04) and a one year high of GBX 702 ($9.70).

About Great Portland Estates

Great Portland Estates plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). It develops freehold and leasehold, residential, retail, and office properties in London. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code and would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes approximately 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders.

