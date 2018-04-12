Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.25

News headlines about Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Great Southern Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8616655008751 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $709.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 23.27%. analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

GSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,683 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $180,356.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Barclay sold 780 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $39,639.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,248 shares in the company, valued at $520,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, a financial holding company and the parent of Great Southern Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank and subsidiaries of the Bank, the Company offers insurance, travel, investment and related services. The Bank makes long-term, fixed-rate residential real estate loans.

