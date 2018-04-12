Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) Given $25.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($4.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Greenlight Capital Re an industry rank of 215 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLRE shares. ValuEngine cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider Daniel Roitman acquired 35,000 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $577,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,229.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sherry Diaz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $32,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 62,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLRE traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,567. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $579.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.47). Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $124.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. equities analysts expect that Greenlight Capital Re will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company analyzes its underwriting operations using two categories: frequency business, which is characterized as contracts containing a number of small losses emanating from multiple events, and severity business, which is characterized as contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or multiple events.

