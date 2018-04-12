Grid+ (GRID) Trading 58.4% Higher Over Last Week

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 58.4% higher against the US dollar. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $20.90 million and $33,477.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grid+ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00006922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00800364 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00016430 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012938 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00040120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00161401 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00057648 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

