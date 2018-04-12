GridCoin (GRC) Price Reaches $0.0390 on Top Exchanges

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and C-CEX. GridCoin has a market cap of $15.23 million and approximately $55,935.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 390,312,753 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GridCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.