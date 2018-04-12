Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 21,151 Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,151 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.89% of Grupo Supervielle worth $40,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tricadia Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tricadia Capital Management LLC now owns 199,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUPV. ValuEngine raised Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of SUPV traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 326,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,098. The firm has a market cap of $2,250.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $33.85.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.96 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.52%. research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA is an Argentina-based holding company primarily engaged in the financial sector. The Company provides services through numerous subsidiaries, such as Banco Supervielle SA, that offers bank services, mainly to individuals and commercial customers; Cordial Compania Financiera SA, which focuses on credit card issuing, as well as providing consumer loans and insurance for Wal-Mart Argentina customers; Tarjeta Automatica SA, which issues and administrates credit cards; Cordial Microfinanzas SA, that offers financing for urban micro-enterprises; Supervielle Seguros SA, which sells insurance products; Supervielle Asset Management Sociedad Gerente de FCI SA, which manages investment funds, and Espacio Cordial Servicios SA, that distributes audio and video equipment, computers, home appliance and air conditioning units, among others.

