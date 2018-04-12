GT Gold (CVE:GTT) insider Mcmullen Family Trust sold 539,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$307,230.00.

Mcmullen Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 92,500 shares of GT Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total value of C$67,525.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 112,000 shares of GT Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$61,600.00.

Shares of CVE GTT opened at C$0.72 on Thursday. GT Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.32 and a 52-week high of C$2.76.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: GT Gold (GTT) Insider Sells 539,000 Shares of Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/gt-gold-corp-gtt-insider-sells-c307230-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

About GT Gold

GT Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in the British Columbia, Vancouver. It primarily explores for gold. The company's flagship property includes the Tatogga property that consists of 105 contiguous and 3 small satellite claims covering 30,755.79 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.