Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,080 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Extended Stay America worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 1,359.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,679.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,764.87, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.93. Extended Stay America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $302.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Extended Stay America Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extended Stay America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.00%.

Extended Stay America, Inc is a owner/operator of company-branded hotels in North America. The Company operates in the extended stay lodging industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 700 hotel properties consisting of approximately 75,900 rooms located in 44 states across the United States of America and in Canada.

