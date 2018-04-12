Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 5,515 Shares of Aqua America Inc (WTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Aqua America worth $27,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 23.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 7.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 397,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 27,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

WTR traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $33.32. 514,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,351. The company has a market capitalization of $5,986.64, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.44. Aqua America Inc has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

WTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hilliard Lyons raised Aqua America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus increased their price objective on Aqua America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Wells Fargo cut Aqua America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on Aqua America in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. The Company is the holding company for its primary subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources, Inc (Aqua Resources) and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC (Aqua Infrastructure).

