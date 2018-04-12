Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 24,472 Shares of Sun Communities (SUI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,472 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Sun Communities worth $20,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 869.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 132,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 118,482 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.11. The company had a trading volume of 452,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,067. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $96.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7,258.28, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.11.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.51 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.11%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,200 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $193,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $97.00 price objective on Sun Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The company operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales & Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

