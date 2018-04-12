Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 154,403 Shares of Brooks Automation (BRKS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 1,044.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 154,403 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Brooks Automation worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 63,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 17,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,939,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $899,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,889.63, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $189.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.48 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.03%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 price target on Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,626,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $203,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,289 shares of company stock worth $2,028,102 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

