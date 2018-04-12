Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,002 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 4.70% of Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 52,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FXF opened at $98.07 on Thursday. Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52 week low of $94.12 and a 52 week high of $102.27.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

