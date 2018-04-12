Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) Achieves Market Cap of $35.82 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0906 or 0.00001151 BTC on major exchanges including Nocks, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and GuldenTrader. Gulden has a market cap of $35.82 million and approximately $123,722.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.97 or 0.01600170 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004781 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00017332 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001277 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00022275 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 467,020,100 coins and its circulating supply is 395,520,100 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, GuldenTrader, Nocks, Bittrex and Bleutrade. It is not possible to buy Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

